Uzodimma morns victims of road mishap

Governor Hope Uzodimma

Gov. Hope Uzodimma has expressed sadness over the death of some All Progressives Congress (APC) members from Imo, following an auto crash in Agbor, Delta, on their way to Abuja.

Mr Oguwike Nwachuku, the Chief Press Secretary and Media Adviser to the governor said this in a statement in Owerri.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, Uzodimma prayed for the quick recovery of those injured.

“Our heart goes out to the families of the victims; on behalf of my family, the people and Government of Imo, we pray for the quick recovery of the injured ones who are recuperating in the hospital.

“We also pray that God will grant the families of the deceased and other loved ones the fortitude to bear their losses and more importantly, for the peaceful repose of the souls of the departed,” he stated.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that three APC members died on Monday in Agbor, Delta, in an auto crash on their way to Abuja, for the inauguration of the National Assembly members-elect of their constituencies.

The victims were the coordinators of the Senator representing Imo North, Sen. Patrick Ndubueze, and Rep. Mirriam Onuoha, representing Okigwe North Federal Constituency.