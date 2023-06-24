Uzo thrills London audience with superlative performance

By Benjamin Njoku

Former manager of late reggae legend, Majek Fashek, Omenka Uzoma Day a.k.a Uzo, is pushing his music beyond boundaries as he recently thrilled the London audience with his superlative performance.

Uzo, with his band held the crowd spellbound with their performances that got the Member of Parliament from the House of Commons, Florence Eshalomi asking the singer to replicate the same in the Parliament. The event was the Nigeria Festival UK, held at Vauxhall Park London.

There were also other side attractions which got music lovers dancing.

Sharing his experience on stage, Uzo said: “I must tell you that it was a massive turnout. I was surprised at the way people love Nigerian culture. When Egungun, Eyo and Nmau masquerades came out it was a different ball altogether. I then realized that Nigerian culture needed to be promoted more and supported. When I came on stage, I didn’t expect the overwhelming love I got from fans. Funny enough, my song, ‘Nigeria’ is more appreciated abroad. I still don’t understand why”. Speaking further, Uzo said his unity song among others got the same ovation at the event.

“Even the wife of the Nigerian Ambassador in the UK was highly impressed. I thank MP Eshalomi who graced the occasion and I am promising her and other parliamentarians the thrill of a lifetime when we storm the House of Commons. Honestly, the demand is high.”

Uzo hinted that he was planning to storm Rwanda, Canada and America with his music before returning to Nigeria to shoot some music videos.