Utilitarianism and fuel subsidy removal

By NNAMDI OBIARAERI

A key utilitarianism principle is that “actions are correct only if they ensure happiness and wrong or bad if they produce unhappiness.”

After almost 63 years of independence, Nigeria’s condition is very pitiable, if not a huge joke. Nigeria is in a quagmire akin to where many people are sleeping in an air-conditioned facility at night. A good number of these persons are feeling extremely cold while a few feel extremely hot. Who should accommodate the other? How does the host regulate the temperature in that facility? The host must find a way to resolve this dicey problem lest one or more persons die or come down with pneumonia before morning.

The primary purpose of government is security and welfare of the people. This is a charge expressly given under section 14(2)(b) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended. These twin solemn responsibilities, just like the many other fundamental objectives and directive principles of State subscribed in the national Constitution, are obeyed more in breaches than observances.

Succesive Nigerian governments can rightly be accused of paying scant regard to the security and welfare of the Nigerian people. The acts of lack of care, compassion and provision in all sectors are countless. Otherwise, why are Nigerians living in fear in their own country as they are slaughtered, abducted, kidnapped, raped, injured, maimed or internally displaced on daily basis with no help in sight?

Why the poor rating on the Global Terrorism Index? Why are Nigerians starving or scavenging for food in their own country? What is responsible for Nigeria’s poor ranking on the Human Development Index of the United Nations? Contrary to the Sustainable Development Goals (particularly SDG 4- quality education for all), why is the educational sector in Nigeria in shambles with more periods spent on strikes than in classrooms and laboratories in the tertiary institutions?

Why are the hospitals not able to treat sick or wounded citizens and why is foreign medical tourism by political leaders and the privileged few now a pleasant pastime? Why are Nigerian roads death traps or impassable and why is Nigeria rated amongst the most dangerous places to live on earth? Why is the take home pay of the Nigerian worker not able to take him or her home?

Why are pensioners being dispatched to early graves because of unpaid pensions and outstanding gratuities? Why did Nigeria drop in its previous rating on the Happiness Index and now rated amongst the unhappiest countries in the world? What can account for the low life expectancy in Nigeria? Why is electricity generation low and public power supply a mirage?

Anyone with his head on the shoulder will see that these challenges or obstacles and more can be clearly located on the doorsteps of government’s failure in its assigned primary responsibity and failure of leadership.

The recent fuel subsidy removal may be acknowledged as a courageous act but it is arguable whether an ill-timed and or poorly executed public policy will not amount to cruelty when weighed against the indubitable utilitarianism principle that a policy is bad if it produces mass unhappiness.

So far, the fuel subsidy removal strategy has produced too many dislocations and ugly consequences in the polity. Things are no longer at ease and are rapidly moving from worse to worst, yet the greatest happiness of the greatest number should be the guiding principle of government policies.

The spiral effect of the sudden fuel subsidy removal has plunged already weak, poor and vulnerable Nigerians into unmitigated hardships. Did anyone forget that Nigerians are yet to recover from the pains of the ill-fated Naira redesign policy initiated by the outgone administration? That Naira redesign policy violently shook the foundation of the country’s economy and created more poor and angry people in Nigeria’s history. The vestiges of that ill-timed and ill-executed policy are still all over the place. The purchasing power of the Naira is in ruins and may not recover soon.

Yet, like a bolt from the blue, the new government of President Tinubu came with fuel subsidy removal policy on the first day in office. No notice, no explanation, no contingency plans. No consideration for the majority of the citizens who are helpless. Trust shylock Nigerian businessmen and women to exact a pound of flesh in situations like this. The shock waves is unimaginable. Haba, suffer head don too muchooo.

Fuel subsidy removal without cushioning its effect on the poor masses is no act of love or compassion. Timing is key in governance and human management. At all material times, governmental actions must be humane. It is better if the policies of government are pro-poor, being that they deliberately and directly target poor people. Utilitarianism principle in governance is about generally aiming at reducing poverty of the majority on immediate and long term basis.

Nearly two weeks after, from what is on ground across the nation, it is beyond argument that the fuel subsidy removal was poorly timed and hastily being executed like the Naira redesign policy that left an indelible scar on the worsening living condition of the masses. Not a few have likened the abrupt fuel subsidy removal to carrying out a major surgery on a sick patient without anesthetics.

Where is the stakeholder’s buy-in that major policy thrust? It was clearly lacking or absent in the fuel subsidy removal. Naturally, the NLC kicked viciously with a planned indefinite nationwide strike on the way until it was nipped in the bud.

It is highly commendable that government got the organised labour and their allies to put on hold that planned strike. As the labour leaders and government are now on the negotiation table, irrespective of who blinks first, they need to be reminded that Nigeria and Nigerians will keep suffering if they do not get it right.

The masses are lame already with no limb to kick. The poor can only lament but not shout. No strength or energy to do that. The recurring question is when will the “sufferhead” syndrome in Nigeria end? Overtime, Nigerians have suffered. Nigerians are still suffering. Nigerians will continue to suffer from the inimical effects of misrule or bad governance. This is no prophecy or doomsday talk. This is reality. Call it naked truth, if you like.

Sadly, the ill-fated Naira redesign policy now exacerbated by the present fuel subsidy removal regime have made Nigerians sufferheads.

Nigeria is heavily endowed with human and material resources. It should have no business with hunger and extreme poverty. Talk of a rich oil producing country with poor nationals. What a paradox. Something is not adding up.

To get it right, tough decisions must be taken no doubt but the utilitarianism principle must always come into play.

Granted the oil subsidy is a bogey scheme and its removal a must, government should waste no further time in rolling out low hanging fruits (subsidy measures or palliative packages) for the masses who are the hardest hit by these austere policies. This will help to ameliorate or end the sufferhead syndrome in Naija.

Government is entreated to do all within its powers to avoid another policy somersault on this fuel subsidy removal. It is the legitimate expectation of Nigerians that those behind the fuel subsidy scam will be unraveled and brought to book. Going forward, the new government will be adjudged a success if it makes the security and welfare of the people its primary purpose. The Nigerian masses must survive.

The masses must live, hence this minor comment on a major issue. A new normal is possible!

Professor Obiaraeri wrote from the Faculty of Law, Imo State University Owerri.