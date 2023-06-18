Using Nnamdi Kanu’s name to secure oil pipeline contract will fail – IPOB

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB, has replied those who are campaigning for the continued detention of it leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, noting that its leader and IPoB as a group are not interested in pipeline guarding contract, but the emancipation of the people, including pipeline guarding contractors.

The pro-Biafra group in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, entitled, “Wash a pig, cloth and dress up a pig, a pig will always remain a pig,” said that those campaigning for the continued detention of its leader forgot that militancy and militants for monetary gains are in the same category as criminals and terrorists.

IPoB expressed surprise that a militant who is campaigning for the continued detention of its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, should not be taken serious by any responsible leader, just because he is insulting Ndigbo in his new romance with the powers that be at the Aso Rock.

The pro-Biafra group made it categorically clear that it is not in the league of militants and oil pipeline guards, and will not come to their level but stands for freedom for Biafrans and even the oppressed people of the oil producing communities in Biafra land and even in the communities of the pipeline guarding contractors.

IPoB’s statement read, “From freedom fighter to bunkering militant; from militant to ex-militant; from ex-millitant to oil pipeline guard; from pipeline guard to Biafra agitator; from agitator to ex-agitator; from ex-agitator to political thug; from thuggery to government Informant, wash a Pig, cloth a Pig, a Pig will always remain a Pig.”

“Those campaigning for the continuous detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in DSS solitary confinement forgot that militancy and militants for monetary gains are in the same category as criminals and terrorists. IPoB is not in the league of militants and oil pipeline guards.

“IPoB stands for freedom for Biafrans including those on oil pipeline security guards for the oppressors. It is unfortunate that those who are supposed to be in the decision making of the oil explorations in their region are guarding the oil pipelines for the oppressors and their children.

“The oil producing communities in Niger Delta are in ruin, while the revenue from the oil are used to develop and enrich the Northern oligarchy. The Northern oligarchy overseas the explorations, marketing and looting of the proceeds from the oil, while Niger Delta youths are contracted to protect the oil pipelines and infrastructures”.