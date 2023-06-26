Use transparent procurement practices to curb corruption, experts tell govt

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

To further open up public procurement space in the country, citizens have been urged to be actively involved in the procurement processes at all levels of governance to ensure accountability and value for money.

This is as all tiers of government have been called upon to improve their procurement processes via transparency, strengthening of procurement policies and activities as well as ensuring inclusiveness because weak procurement processes serve as a breeding ground for corruption.

These were parts of discussions during a three-day workshop for over 50 state actors, non-state actors and the media on effective ways to open up the procurement landscape in Plateau State; organized by Accountability Lab Nigeria in collaboration with the Open Contracting Partnership, OCP and funded by the United Nations Development Programme, UNDP.

Speaking, Friday Odey, the Country Director, of Accountability Lab Nigeria, noted among other things, “… As beneficiaries of government services we want to ensure that public procurement is monitored to ensure we have the value for the public money spent. Having awareness of the process will enable all of us as beneficiaries to have an interest in the monitoring. If you look at what is happening in the governance space, everything rises and falls on governance and procurement is its basic.

“If you have a budget, the state governors present the budget, they are just figures but once releases are made and contracts are awarded, that is where you have procurement and contracting processes. This is where services are being delivered to citizens so to ensure we have a government by the people and for the people, we need that collective engagement and procurement is where we start to engage…”

Also, a Consultant and facilitator at the workshop, Onyekachi Chukwu added, “This training is quite important because it is to help citizens to ask questions and demand explanation from government. Citizens participation does not start and end with the elections but goes beyond so citizens must understand exactly the type of services that the government is rendering to them, what it costs them and also monitoring those projects. It is important to build the capacity of citizens to ensure this happens.”

Chukwu advocated proper monitoring especially of constituencies’ projects in communities as he stated, “Constituencies’ projects are a kind of setbacks, I will suggest that they are either scrapped or the framework to monitor them are improved upon because the majority of the abandoned projects in the health and education sectors are constituencies’ projects.

“The reason is because there is little or no information regarding the contracts, citizens don’t have information about the projects and it makes it very difficult for them to track them. The media has a lot of roles to play to get citizens to participate because they are the beneficiaries of government services. As a major stakeholder, their participation will open up the procurement processes and ensure relevant information about the projects.”