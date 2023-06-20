Use tourism as economic transformation – Adejuwon

By Jimoh Babatunde

A former Minister of State Agriculture, Dr. Franklin Adejuwon, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to see tourism as a veritable vehicle for the transformation of Nigeria’s economy.



Adejuwon, who is one of Nigeria’s foremost tourism technocrats and enterprising operators, made the call in a note on how to develop the tourism sector in the country.



Dr Franklin Adejuwon, the former pioneer Director of Tourism (Nigeria Tourist Board, which over the years has undergone a series of transformations and is now known as NTDA, said.



‘‘In my retirement and at my old age, I shall not fail to remind and impress on the government of the importance to our invisible national economy the development of the tourism sector.



“It is a challenge that has been so consciously advocated for in the past almost four decades and now that the country is witnessing a dynamic and very reasonable changes to better under the God-sent leadership of President Ahmed Tinubu, I want to sincerely advocate for a robust consideration of the overhauling and aggressive re-launching of the sector.”

The Pioneer Commissioner for Home Affairs and Tourism Lagos State said Tourism is an amalgam of many sectors such as culture, hospitality (accommodation), transportation, frontier control, physical planning and environmental control, recreational grounds, beaches, and historical sights.



“It is an enduring sector that quietly cuts across inter and intra -regional life.



“Tourism is the sport, medicine implied when involved across the borders and could be a vehicle to better understanding and coexistence of peoples. Tourism is not “tout” implied, it is a serious business world over from which a lot of countries benefit.



“This sector as it stands today in Nigeria is completely in a derelict state as Nigerian Tourism Development Authority (NTDA- formerly Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation – NTDC) under its present leadership has become a “lame dog” and more or less a conduit waste pipe of funds and purpose while the only sector that thrives today and still keeps the candle burning at both ends is CULTURE; my respect to its Director General.



“I am not sure if the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture under which tourism sector is imposed is in a healthy or sane form to handle such a sensitive, skilled and professional sector, as tourism. It has been a sad story all through especially to those of us who have done all we could in all our days to see our country emerge as one of the leading countries in the world in this sector.



“Consequently, I wish in all faith and sincerity, to call on the President to authorise the review of this sector and how it can be revived effectively to function and become an effective arm of the nation’s economic, and socio-cultural achievements.



“My sincere suggestion is first to move the sector to the Presidency under Communication and Strategy. Set it up properly under firm and resilient control of the Special Adviser to avoid all possible wastefulness and unlimited bastardisation of purposes and funds.

“Professionalise the sector, bring it out of its present ridiculous management, and make it viable.

“The other alternative to having tourism domicile in the Presidency is to bring back the defunct Ministry of Tourism and Culture. However, a proper structure should be created for it, with professionals and people of business acumen across the board employed to manage the ministry not as a civil service organ of the government but rather as an enterprise with a clear mandate of reflating the nation’s economy through the creative industry, culture, and tourism.’’