Use Eid-el-Kabir to pray for quick, swift recovery of Akeredolu, NDDC Rep Member tells Muslims

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The Commissioner representing Ondo State on the governing board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Hon. Gbenga Edema, has appealed to Muslims in the state to use the celebration to pray for the quick and swift recovery of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu

Edema made the appeal in a statement issued by his Spokesman, Dr Tob Loko, in Akure, the state capital.

He equally sought the support of Nigerians for President Bola Tinubu, stressing that the country and the entire citizenry will benefit immensely from the steps taken so far.

” Let us all come together in prayer and support Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, CON.

“We look forward to our governor’s safe return to our state and his continued leadership in the months and years ahead

Edema, urged “all residents of the state, regardless of their faith and ethnicity, to offer their prayers for the quick and swift recovery of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who is currently on medical leave.

The statement read, “It is with great joy and gratitude to Allah that we celebrate Eid-el-Kabir. This special occasion reminds us of the obedience, sacrifice, and faithfulness of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and his son, Ismail (AS), to Allah’s command.

“As we celebrate, let us remember the true meaning of the occasion and emulate the exemplary characters of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and his son, Ismail (AS). Let us be obedient to Allah’s commands, sacrifice for His sake, and show faithfulness in all our dealings.

“In this regard, we should reflect on the importance of sacrifice in our lives and how we can use it to benefit others. Just as Prophet Ibrahim (AS) was willing to sacrifice his son for the sake of Allah, we too should be ready to make sacrifices and show compassion to those around us who are less fortunate.

“As we celebrate this joyous occasion, let us also remember those who are less privileged and extend hands of kindness to them. We should share our joy and happiness with them, just as Prophet Ibrahim (AS) shared his son’s sacrifice with his community.

“I urge all Muslim faithful to continue to pray for our dear country, Nigeria, the Muslim community, and its people. Let us pray for peace, unity, and progress in our land. We should also use this occasion to reflect on the virtues of love, compassion and forgiveness, and strive to incorporate them into our daily lives.

“May Allah accept our sacrifices and grant us His blessings, mercy, and grace. Let us use this occasion to strengthen our bonds of brotherhood and sisterhood and work towards a more peaceful and prosperous society.”

While congratulating the Muslim faithful, Edema, said this period ” is a time to reflect on the need for sacrifice, obedience and faith in Allah.

According to the erstwhile lawmaker, Eid-el-Kabir is an opportunity for Muslims to renew their faith and commitment to Allah and to emulate the exemplary characters of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) and his son, Ismail (AS), who demonstrated obedience and sacrifice in their devotion to Allah.

The former Chairman of the Ondo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (OSOPADEC), called on Muslims to use the occasion to pray for the peace, unity, and progress of the state and the nation and to demonstrate love, compassion, and forgiveness towards one another.