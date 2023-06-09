US-born Nigerian, Igbinosa, graduates tops at Rutgers varsity

Foster Igbinosa has emerged as one of the top performers in the digital master’s degree program at Rutgers University, with an exceptional GPA of 3.94/4.

The US-born Nigerian student living in the United States, said he overcame numerous challenges, such as working a full-time job and managing personal projects to achieve this academic success. His outstanding performance reflects his unwavering dedication to learning and mastering complex concepts in this field.

A statement in celebration of his feat noted that the academic excellence is a significant accomplishment for any student, but it is even more impressive in a highly competitive field like digital marketing.

“Hailing from Lagos, Nigeria, the best-graduating student with a 3.94 GPA in the digital master’s degree programme at Rutgers University is a shining example of the hard work, dedication, and commitment needed to excel in this field.

“One of the most impressive qualities that set Foster apart is his ability to apply theoretical knowledge to practical applications.

“He has consistently demonstrated a strong understanding of leveraging digital technologies to solve complex business problems. Through various projects, exams, and assignments, he has showcased an impressive ability to analyze data, develop effective solutions, and communicate the results clearly and concisely.

“In addition to academic excellence, Foster has been inaugurated to the prestigious Betta Gamma Sigma; a society for honor students. He has actively participated in extracurricular activities, including volunteering in community outreach programmes and launching a platform to promote digital literacy among Nigerians. Called Zopa.NG, he works collaboratively with his business partners to accomplish this goal.

“Foster’s achievements are not only a source of pride for him and his family but also Nigeria as a whole. It is a reflection of the high-quality education and talent that Nigeria produces. It is also a testament to the resilience and determination of Nigerian students, who often face significant challenges when studying abroad.

“Prior to his graduation, he had already successfully executed plans to pursue a career in the digital technology field to contribute to the development of cutting-edge technologies that can make a real difference in people’s lives. His achievement is not only a source of inspiration for fellow Nigerian students but also a reminder that with hard work, dedication, and perseverance, anything is possible.”

The statement added that Foster is a shining example of academic excellence and leadership, and “we are proud to celebrate (his/her) achievements as one of the top graduating students from his varsity with a 3.94 GPA in the digital marketing master’s degree program at Rutgers University.

“He has shown that anyone can achieve their dreams in their respective career field. His achievements are a source of inspiration to us all, and we wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”