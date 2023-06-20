Unreasonable to call for Mele Kyari’s sack — Ex-militant coalition

Mallam Mele Kyari

By Idowu Bankole

A rainbow coalition of the Niger Delta ex-militant groups, the Indigenous Niger Delta Coalition, INDC, led by Indimi Ekpo, has condemned the call in a section of the media by an ex-militant leader, Sobomano Jackrich a.k.a. Egberipapa on President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government to sack, investigate and arrest the Chief Executive Officer, CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited, NNPCL, Mele Kyari describing the call as ill-motivated, most unfortunate, self-serving, reckless, most uncharitable thing to do and a gaffe too many.

The coalition’s reaction, which was contained in a press statement issued in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Tuesday after a well-attended regional stakeholders’ meeting where issues of regional and national interests were the focus, noted that Mele Kyari has done no wrong in midwifing the collaboration between Dangote Group and the NNPCL, saying it was done in the best interest of the nation and her citizenry.

Ekpo noted that only the enemies of Nigeria are jolted by the establishment of Dangote Refinery and development is noted as the beginning of such cooperation between the NNPCL and well-meaning Nigerians, who are ready to deal legitimately in the oil and gas business in the country.

The Coalition noted that although it wouldn’t have honoured “Egberipapa’s call for Kyari’s sack” with its response for the need to set the records straight before the Nigerian public saying if anyone should be investigated, that person should be Egberipapa.

The group stated that the government should beam searchlight on the multiple slots being enjoyed by Egberipapa under the Presidential Amnesty Programme undeservedly.

Ekpo noted with consternation that, at the detriment of the “voiceless youths and ex-militants and persons denied of slots in the Amnesty Programme” some ex-militant leaders have hundreds of slots to themselves alone as he challenged Egberipapa to tell the Nigerian public how many slots were allotted to him in the Amnesty Programme if actually he is what intends to act.

“The truth of the matter is that,” the Coalition stated, “Egberipapa is building a futile gang-up against the NNPCL boss due to “bellyache occasioned by the pipelines surveillance contract awarded Tantita Security Services.”

The former warlord stated in clear terms: “No amount of such undeserved attacks on the person and the office of Mele Kyari can stop the good works being executed efficiently by Chief Government Ekpemukpolo, a.k.a Tompolo’s firm,” adding, “The contract has come to stay in the Niger Delta region.”