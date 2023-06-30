Unpaid pensions: Delta Assembly grants Oborevwori’s N40bn loan request

By Ochuko Akuopha

DELTA State House of Assembly has granted a request from Governor Sheriff Oborevwori for a credit facility of N40 billion from Zenith Bank Plc to defray backlog of pensions owed retired primary school teachers and local government employees in the state.

The governor, in a request letter to the House, explained that the credit facility was aimed at assisting the 25 councils in the state to defray a substantial part of accrued rights of local government pensioners.

The letter read at plenary by the Speaker of the House, Emomotimi Guwor, said the approval was part of conditions relevant in accessing the facility.

The governor noted that at meeting held in his office with council chairmen and other stakeholders, it was resolved that a credit facility be sourced from commercial bank to pay the retirees.

According to him, Zenith Bank had availed the 25 councils the said facility in a prorated manner, in tune with their respective indebtedness to pensioners for which offer letters had been served to all the chairmen by the bank.

House Majority Leader, Emeka Nwaobi, stressed the need for the credit facility, noting that payment of backlogs owed the council pensioners would put smiles on the faces of many homes in the state.

He said the non-payment of pensions had sent greater percentage of retirees to their early grave in the past, emphasizing the need for the lawmakers to approve the request from the Executive in order to stop the development.

On their part, the Minority Leader, Edafe Emakpor, and the member representing Bomadi constituency, Oboro Preyor said it was necessary for government to address challenges faced by pensioners at the council level.

The House granted the request following a motion by the Majority Leader, Emeka Nwaobi and seconded by the Chief Whip, Perkins Umukoro.

Guwor lauded the lawmakers for their support for early attention to the request, assuring of a robust synergy between the state Assembly and the executive for greater socio-economic development of the state.