Unpaid benefits: FG, MWUN set up c’ttee on disengaged defunct NNSL employees

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

There are strong indications that the lingering battle by the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, for the payment of benefits to disengaged and aged seafarers of the defunct Nigerian National Shipping Line, NNSL, may finally yield positive results as the union has signed a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, on how to address the protracted issue.

The three-point MoU was reached between the Federal Ministry of Transportation and MWUN after a meeting at the instance of the immediate past Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige.

It (the meeting) was called to find a lasting solution to the lingering case of non-payment of pension to the aged seafarers disengaged from the defunct NNSL in 1995.

According to the MoU, “after exhaustive deliberations, a nine man committee was set up to verify those who have been paid and audit payment and cost (the rate used in the payment), to determine those that are dead and date of demise and those alive, and seek guidance from Pension Transitional Administration Department, PTAD, for the payment of their pensions.

“The committee is to work and report back in two months. The meeting is to be reconvened on the 10th of July, 2023.”

Speaking more on the issue, President-General of MWUN, Prince Adewale Adeyanju, said: “There was meeting last two weeks in Abuja, where the Ministries of Transportation and Labour, as well as the union were involved. A communiqué was issued setting up a committee to take the record of the aged seafarers.

“We, as a Union, have set up our committee to do physical verification of all retirees and aged seafarers, so that if necessary, we can compare with our data.

“We are on course with the aged seafarers to ensure that all their benefits are paid to them. This include those that have died. It is part of the communiqué we signed with the government. They will pay to their next of kin.”