UNIZIK appoints Ugokwe as Professor of Governance, Legislative Studies

UNIZIK

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Anambra State, under the leadership of Prof. Charles Okechukwu Esimone Vice Chancellor has approved the appointment of Ambassador Jerry Sonny Ugokwe as a Professor of Governance and Legislative Studies in its Awka Business School.

The appointment was confirmed through a formal letter from the Registrar of the Ivory tower, Barr. Philomena Iwara Okoye, to Amb. Jerry Ugokwe on June 7, 2023.

With this appointment, Professor Jerry Ugokwe becomes the first Professor of Legislative Studies in Nigeria.

You will recall that Amb. Jerry Ugokwe was also recently conferred with a National Honours Award, by the Federal Government of Nigeria for his contributions to national development.

He was active in the 4th and 5th Sessions of the National Assembly where he made his mark as the Honourable Member with the highest number of Private Member Bills, a record yet to be broken till date.

Jerry Ugokwe was later deployed as Ambassador of Nigeria to Austria, Slovakia and he also Permanent Resident Representative to United Nations Offices in Vienna including Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) by then President Yar’Adua in recognition of his dedication to the service to humanity.

Upon the completion of his mission to Austria, Slovakia, and other international engagements Amb. Ugokwe returned to share his wealth of knowledge and experience in Nigerian Institutions of Higher Learning. He trains Legislators in State Houses of Assembly and the National Assembly in Governance and Legislative Matters.

Prof. Jerry Ugokwe is also a consultant on Governance and Legislative Studies to several international and local organisations.

Prof. Ugokwe is also currently a Lecturer in Governance and Legislative Studies at UNIZIK Awka and National Institute of Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), an agency of the National Assembly affiliated to the University of Benin, among others.