University of Port Harcourt Alumni takes hepatitis awareness to Abuja community

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA -As the prevalence of hepatitis continues to take a toll on the health of many Nigerians, University of Port Harcourt Alumni Association in conjuction with the National Primary Health Care Development Agency of Nigeria ,NPHCDA,has taken awareness on the deadly disease to Jahi, a suburb in the nation’s capital.

Tagged Walk For Health,WFH, the outreach, which is the second in the series featured medical tests, drug dispensary, counseling, physical exercise, dance competition and more.

In her remarks, the President of University of Port Harcourt Alumni Association, Abuja chapter, Phil Okoroafor said the health awareness programme is in advancement of the association’s corporate social responsibility in line with the vision of its national leadership.

According to her, hepatitis has become a major health challenge in recent times which needs the voices of everyone to drive awareness especially among under-served communities.

“We know the government is doing so much both at the federal and state levels but as responsible citizens, it is out duty to support the effort of the government by educating our friends and neighbours on how to lead a healthy life. Prevention they say is better than cure.

“We are happy with the partnership we have received from NPHCDA in driving this test and treatment.

“People can keep hepatitis away and keep their liver healthy by regularly washing their hands, not sharing sharp objects, including toothbrush, taking alcohol with moderation, regular exercise, cooking their foods well, avoid unprotected sex as well as avoiding contact with blood. These are simple things we can do to keep healthy”, she said.

She also noted that the escalating cases of liver diseases can be reduced to the barest minimum if individuals learn to get care from medical facilities rather than self-medication.

Also speaking, the Director of Community Health Services of the NPHCDA, Dr. Chris Elemuwa while applauding the university alumni association for the Walk For Health outreach said apart from the hepatitis test and medication, the team also conducted a check on the BP levels community members, dispense drugs such as multivitamins, antibiotics and others to keep the people healthy.

According to Dr. Elemuwa, NPHCDA has rolled out a campaign, Healthy Heart Africa Hypertension Intervention where serious cases detected from the outreach could be referred to.

While cautioning against self-medication, Dr. Elemuwa expressed the readiness of the agency to partner with other responsible organisations to drive the campaign for a healthy Nigerian society.

The Chief of Jahi 2 community, Mr. Salihu Adamu while speaking at the outreach noted that good health is the bedrock of productivity.

While commending the University of Port Harcourt Alumni Association and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency for choosing the community for the outreach, Mr. Adamu assured that his office in conjuction with religious leaders in Jahi will continue to advance the frontiers for good health by welcoming such campaigns.

He expressed happiness that cases of maternal mortality has been reduced to the barest minimum as a result of the primary health care cited in the community, urging that more of such projects should be put in place to serve the growing population.

Beneficiaries who could not hide their joy expressed gratitude to the organisers for identifying with them with such outreach.