Unity Schools: Parents raise alarm over alleged hike in school fees

…urges President Tinubu to reverse increment

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Nigerian Parents Forum, Thursday appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prevail on the Federal Ministry of Education to reverse the over 100% increment on fees paid by Students in Federal Government Colleges or Unity schools,

The group described the increment as arbitrary, insensitive, ill-timed and inconsistent with President Tinubu’s promise of welfare programmes to help Nigerian parents cope with the economic challenges posed by fuel subsidy removal in the country.

Disclosing this in a statement, the National coordinator of the Forum, Mr. Monday Eze, who stated this while interacting with Journalists further decried the lack of qualified teachers, hostels, classrooms, science and technical workshops in the six Federal Science and Technical Colleges established in the six geopolitical zones in 2021.

He charged the new administration to provide those essential amenities for the use of the Colleges.

Eze asked the Federal Government to investigate allegations of extortion of money and materials from students under the guise of class and hostel levies by the management of the schools.

According to him, demand for various office equipment and household utensils from students on termly basis were also trending in the Federal Government Colleges.

“Last term total sum of every student’s fee was N30, 500.00 only.

“The fees has been increased to a total sum is N72, 000. 00 per student. This is over 100% increment.”