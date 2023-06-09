Uniting people has always been my dream – Burna Boy

By Benjamin Njoku

Grammy award-winning singer Burna Boy said that it has always been his dream to unite people from all walks of life with his music.

The self-acclaimed African Giant made these remarks in an Instagram post on Friday, after his sold-out concert last weekend, at the London stadium in the United Kingdom.

He wrote: “Uniting people from all walks of life has always been my dream.”

“London, thank you for making it possible for me at my biggest show to date! Shout out to my family

We’re Leaving an Impact For Eternity.”

Burna Boy is currently the rave of the moment on the world stage.