United Nigeria Airlines eyes regional connectivity, targets 12 new aircraft

By Prince Okafor

NIGERIA’S indigenous airline operator, United Nigeria Airlines, UNA, has reinstated its plan to commence regional flights connectivity.

This came even as the airline disclosed that plans are already underway to acquire about 12 new aircraft to enhance its operations to more cities across Nigeria and the African region.

The airline management stated that it will acquire two Embraer-190 aircraft, which will be delivered by the fourth quarter of the year 2023 as well as introduce 10 brand new Embraer-175 aircraft in batches within 24 months afterwards.

In reaction to the development, UNA, Chief Operating Officer, COO, Osita Okonkwo, stated that the airline was not relenting in its effort to sustain its presence in the aviation sector.

He said: “We are desirous of expanding our operations. So, the acquisition of more aircraft is in accord with our business development and growth plan. We are bringing in Embrarer-190 aircraft. We expect them to be in Nigeria by the end of the fourth quarter of year 2023.

“We are also expecting another set of aircraft thereafter 10 brand new Embraer-17. These will help us increase our capacity for national and regional operations also.

“Arrangements are in top gear for operations to Ghana, Angola, South Africa, Niger Republic, Cote d’Ivoire, and Senegal among other African countries.”

The airline started operations in February 2021, with four Embraer-145 aircraft, effectively services nine cities in the country, with plans to connect more Nigerian cities within the 2023 fiscal year.

The airline was recently certified by the International Air Transport Association Operational Safety Audit, IOSA, for its operational and safety standards.

IOSA’s Senior Vice President, Operations, Safety and Security, Mr. Nick Careen, said in his message: “IATA is proud to recognize that United Nigeria Airlines Company Limited has been successfully registered as an IOSA Operator under the IATA Operational Safety Audit Programme, IOSA, in accordance with the provisions of the IOSA Program Manual.”