UNIMAID appoints Bauchi Speaker, Suleiman as Ambassador-at-Large

Abubakar Suleiman

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Maiduguri, Professor Aliyu Shugaba, has announced the appointment of the Bauchi State Speaker, Rt Hon, Abubakar Suleiman, as Ambassador-At-Large of the Ivory Tower.

The honour by the University which was conveyed in a letter endorsed by the VC with Ref No: VC/SERV.68/Vol. VIII, dated May 4th, 2023, sent to the Speaker in recognition of his outstanding contributions to the nation and as a lawmaker.

The Vice-Chancellor in the letter also noted that “the University, through sheer determination, careful planning and commitment to teaching, learning and research, has today become an important key player in scholarship and learning globally and has produced great men and women of distinction in various sectors in Nigeria.

Elated Speaker of the Bauchi state House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abubakar Suleiman, while reacting to the recognition thanked the Vice Chancellor and Management of the University just as he expressed his commitment to support the advancement of his alma mater.

“I believe the reason for my appointment as Ambassador-At-Large of the University of Maiduguri may not be unconnected with the fact that I am an Alumnus of the University.

“I got admitted in the Department of Political Science and Administration of the University in the year 1998 and graduated with BSc Public Administration in the year 2003.

“I am indeed highly honoured by this recognition by my Alma Mater. The recognition as one of the most accomplished Alumni of my University is indeed a great honour that I cherish and cannot forget. This appointment will really spur me to give back to the university by contributing my quota towards the development of the university”. He noted.

Some of the prominent Alumni of the University Alumni are the Vice-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Kashim Shetuma and the President of the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Dr. Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan, GCON, Executive Governor of Borno State, His Excellency, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, FNSE, mni; and the Executive Governor of Adamawa State, His Excellency, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, His Excellency, Bala Mohammed among others.