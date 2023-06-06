UNILAG undergraduate shot dead by robbers over stolen phone

A 23-year-old undergraduate of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, identified as Adekunle, has shot dead while trying to recover a stolen phone from a armed robber.

According to reports, the UNILAG undergraduate was shot dead by some unknown gunmen at Harvey Road, Moore Road Junction, in the Yaba area of the state on Saturday.

It was gathered that Adekunle and his school mate identified as Opeyemi boarded a shuttle bus from Yaba to UNILAG and while in the vehicle, a man, who was hanging at the back of the bus, dispossessed Opeyemi of her iPhone 7 plus.

Disturbed by the incident, Opeyemi cried out for help, and in a desperate attempt to retrieve the phone from the robber who jumped down from the bus and fled, Adekunle pursued him.

Eyewitness account said, realising that Adekunle was closing in on the suspect, one of the hoodlums suspected to be working with the fleeing suspect appeared from nowhere and shot the UNILAG undergraduate.

An eyewitness, on Monday, who spoke to newsmen, said the robber’s accomplice shot Adekunle in the head, adding that the undergraduate died on the spot.

“The incident happened on June 3 around 9pm. What happened was that someone shot the deceased at a close range on the left side of his head and he died on the spot. An ATM card found on him bears the name Adekunle.

“Later on, we gathered from a girl that gave her name as Opeyemi, who claimed to be a student of Business Administration, UNILAG, that she and the deceased, whom she knew as a student of UNILAG, boarded a shuttle bus from Yaba and were heading to UNILAG when she got dispossessed of her iPhone 7 Plus by a thief hanging at the back of the bus.

“She said the deceased attempted to help by pursuing the robber but in the process, another group of persons came out and one of them shot him at a close range on the left side of his head and he died on the spot,” the eyewitness told Punch.

Adekunle, who was said to be wearing a black top and trousers, was lying motionless on the floor of the crime scene.

It was gathered that policemen, who arrived at the scene later, evacuated Adekunle’s corpse and deposited it at the morgue of the Mainland Hospital.

The Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said the command had commenced an investigation to track down the suspects behind the attack.

He said, “The deceased was a UNILAG student. The suspects are being trailed for possible arrest and the command has contacted the victim’s relatives.

“The case has been transferred to the SCID, Panti, for discreet investigation,” he added.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson for UNILAG, Adejoke Alaga-Ibrahim, declined to react on the incident.

She said, “I do not give reactions over the phone; I will like you to make a formal request; you could send an email to the [email protected], or you could come over to the university so that you can speak with the Dean of Students Affairs.”