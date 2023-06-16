UNILAG students launch foundation to honour late friend, Wura Adekoya

A group of friends at the University of Lagos have launched The Wuraade Adekoya Foundation to honour their late friend who died in early January 2023 after a fire incident.

The friends who are students of the Mass Communication Department of the university floated the foundation on June 12 as the 21st posthumous birthday for their late colleague, while paying tributes to her for the love, care and all virtues she demonstrated before her demise.

Among the activities for the programme were the visits to an Orphanage, Triple Passion Home Initiative, Magodo area of the state and Trauma and Burn Centre Gbagada, Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH).

At the inauguration of The Wuraade Adekoya Foundation, the founders urged Nigerian youths to always exhibit love, care, and hospitality in making human society a safe place for everyone.

In a statement issued, they said, “Nigerian children have been encouraged to exhibit the trait of love and care for one another and their environment. This forms the objective of the newly established The Wuraade Adekoya Foundation, which held its maiden program on Monday in her memory on what could have been her 21st birthday.”

Speaking about her death, it said, “The late Wuraade Adekoya successfully put out a very small fire that broke out from a burning vegetable oil, the smoke emission of which eventually led to her death because it was in a very enclosed kitchen, where she stopped the gas from exploding and wrecking further havoc.”

Family members, relations, friends of the deceased Wuraade from the University of Lagos and staffers of the Lagos State House of Assembly were on the ground in solidarity with her parents visited the Triple Passion Home Initiative (Orphanage) Magodo, Lagos, to extend hands of charity to children with special needs.

Speaking about how the Orphanage was chosen as a first point of call amongst others lined up, late Wuraade’s mother, Mrs Bisola Branco-Adekoya, noted that the maiden edition of the foundation was a way for her to fulfil her promise to late Wuraade, that she will celebrate her birthday although she never expected it would be a posthumous one.

“Wuraade was an industrious young lady, full of love and compassion for all that met her while alive,” she said.

She added that the posthumous celebration of Wuraade was made possible by support from the Lagos State House of Assembly, contributions from family, friends and her colleagues from the Mass Communication Department of the University of Lagos.

One of the founders of the home, Mrs Adedoja Omikorede, a renowned specialist child caregiver, who received the visiting team at the orphanage home facility in Magodo, lauded the operational modes of the home while stating that the purpose of Wuraade’s foundation would be fulfilled in the number of the help that can go round to the less able ones.

“There is ability in disability; we are all created for a purpose so that people like you can show us compassion. Wuraade’s death has a purpose part of which is being fulfilled here today,” Adedoja said.

According to Wuraade’s friends, the visit to Trauma and Burn Centre Gbagada, LASUTH, was significant because Wuraade was taken to the centre after the domestic fire incident, before her unfortunate demise, with gifts for patients.

The visits were part of the programmes lined up by The Wuraade Adekoya Foundation in commemoration of her posthumous 21st birthday celebration on June 12, 2023.

Some of her coursemates at the Mass Communication Department of the University of Lagos spoke about her kindness, brilliance, eloquence, sociable mien, and selflessness among other fantastic qualities.

Oluwapelumi Ogungbe, one of her course mates said: “Wuraade was accommodating, quiet, jovial and friendly person; no matter who you are she will greet you. We had to show benevolence like she normally did while still alive.

“I remembered she was one of those I met the first time I gained admission. We both attended the same church before, which made us get a little closer. I could not believe that she was the one when I first learnt she died.

She added, “It ought not to be her, she was still very young, I am even older than her and I am still here. We felt really sad about her demise but we cannot help it. There is none that can take her place. We will really miss her.”

Another friend, Adekola Tofunmi her friend stated that, “The love we have for her brought us together and that’s why we are here. It is really sad that on her birthday this is the way we are celebrating her.

“She is the last person this kind of thing is meant to happen to and I am not just trying to sugarcoat things, she died trying to save people. I wish she wasn’t so brave but at the same time, she died like a true Wuraade passion, a selfless person, which is the most painful thing ever!

“Given her kind of person, she spread love and that is why we are giving love back to the people. It is basically meant to continue her legacy.”

Also speaking, Abeni Adelaja who was in tears all through the programme noted that, “Wuraade was a well-behaved and selfless lady, who loved everyone. She is not the type that looks for trouble and she will be sorely missed.’’

The team also visited the Makoko community where Branco-Adekoya, who is also the Head, the Public Affairs Directorate of Lagos State House of Assembly has fond memories of her lovely daughter, whom she described as a passionate, bold and selfless personality while inaugurating the foundation in her memory.

“We intend to keep this relationship starting today in the memory of Wuraade. She was involved in NGO activities, so we started a foundation for her; we gave out her costly medications to those that cannot afford them.

“Without our knowledge, she had oftentimes in agreement with her friends contributed monies to get items for indigent children in Makoko.”

She however narrated the essence of the foundation while enjoining others to go out of their way to help change society in their own little form just like Wuraade.

“The foundation is for people going through trauma, people in need in one way or the other. For this foundation to stand everybody here contributed. Whatever we will be giving you today is a token, for this age has been neglected for too long. We want to pay attention to you, you have a future and you can actually do it. Your life can have meaning if you affect other people’s life positively.

“If you are the only one enjoying, you are not living, I tell you for free. So this foundation has come to stay,” Branco-Adekoya said.

Also speaking, Wuraade’s father, Mr Michael Adekoya in a short remarks note said that his daughter, given the impressive turnout and mutually benefitting gathering was being celebrated in a most memorable way. He urged youths to covet the virtue of love and care.

The event which centred mainly on the wellness of the girl child, featured amongst others, safety health tips and personal hygiene for girls, games and a dancing competition and it was all fun.

The group clad in branded white tops with The Wuraade Adekoya Foundation boldly written also visited the community where she grew up in Bariga to notify residents of her departure by staging a walk with her portrait.