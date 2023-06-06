UNILAG confirms killing of undergraduate, commiserates with family

The University of Lagos, UNILAG, has confirmed the killing of a 200-level student of the Department of Metallurgical and Material Engineering, Faculty of Engineering, Adekunle Agboola, who was shot dead by armed robbers over a stolen phone.

Recall that the 23-year-old was shot dead outside the University premises on Saturday while trying to retrieve his mate’s phone from robbers.

In a condolence message to the bereaved signed by the UNILAG Principal Assistant Registrar, Communication Unit, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, on Tuesday, the institution expressed sadness over the incident, stating that the police are investigating the case.

The statement reads, “It was with heavy heart, that the Management of the University of Lagos, received the sad news of the death of Mr Al Ameen Adekunle Agboola, a 200-level student of the Department of Metallurgical and Material Engineering, Faculty of Engineering who died outside the University premises on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

“The unfortunate incident surrounding his death is being investigated by the Nigerian Police Force, with the full cooperation of the University.

“The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Folasade T. Ogunsola, OON, on behalf of the entire University community, commiserates with the family of Mr Agboola, and prays that God grants the bereaved family the strength and fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”

Recall that the late Adekunle and his colleague identified simply as Opeyemi boarded a shuttle bus from Yaba to UNILAG and while in the vehicle, a man, who was hanging at the back of the bus, dispossessed Opeyemi of her iPhone 7 plus.

Angered by the incident, Opeyemi raised the alarm and Adekunle, in a desperate attempt to retrieve the phone from the robber who jumped down from the bus and fled, chased after him.

But, after observing that Adekunle was closing in on the suspect, it was learnt that one of the hoodlums suspected to be working with the fleeing suspect came out of from nowhere and shot the unsuspecting student.