UNICROSS alumni lauds Otu over appointment of former VC as SSG

By Emma Una, CALABAR

THE leadership of University of Cross River State alumni association has lauded the Cross River State governor, Senator Bassey Otu for appointing the former Vice Chancellor of the school, Professor Anthony Owan Enoh as the Secretary to the State Government.

The National President of the Association, Comrade Agwu Paul Adugba stated in a congratulatory letter to the former Vice Chancellor that his appointment is well deserved and a square peg in a square hole.

“Senator Bassey Otu, we applaud your selection of our former Vice Chancellor, Professor Anthony Owan Enoh as Secretary to Government of Cross River State.

“He is a technocrat and an academic with impeccable character. We are confident that he would perform not just to your expectation but that of the entire state.”

Adugba stated that Professor Owan Enoh has shown administrative competence and sagacity in his many years of service to the state when he served as Provost of Cross River State College of Education and the Vice Chancellor of the where he left behind enviable record.

“I am optimistic that Prof. Enoh will deploy his sagacity and wealth of experience garnered over the years and bring to bear in the discharge of his duties even as he contributes his quota to the Stronger Cross River vision of His Excellency, Prince Otu’s administration.

“Let me on behalf of the pragmatic people of UNICROSS Alumni Association, congratulate him on this well-deserved appointment as the chief administrator of Cross River State Government. I wish him good health and success, as he embarks on this impactful administrative journey,” Adugba wrote