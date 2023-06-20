UNICAL sacks 20 Graduate Assistants, promotes 35 others to professorial cadre

By Emma Una, CALABAR

THE Management of the University of Calabar has announced the termination of the appointments of no fewer than twenty Graduate Assistants drawn from across various departments in the institution.

letters of termination of appointment signed by the Registrar, Mr Gabriel Egbe and handed over to the affected teachers gave the reason for their layoff as their inability to complete a master’s degree within the four years as stipulated in their conditions of service

He stated that the affected staff are said to be in contravention of Section 3.9.3 (iv) of the 2014 Regulations Governing the Conditions of Service of staff of the University of Calabar.

“It is worth noting that the aforementioned section stipulates that ‘if a Graduate Assistant fails to obtain a Master’s degree after four years, the appointment of the said staff shall be terminated”. The Registrar stated in the sack letters.

Vanguard investigation indicates that the affected staff are said to have spent between five to nine years post-appointment without evidence of having acquired a Master’s degree within the period of their engagement.

The affected staff were advised to return all university property in their possession to their respective heads of departments and tender evidence of being cleared of any indebtedness by the Bursary and the University Librarian before their final disengagement

Also on Monday, the Vice- Chancellor of the University, Professor Florence Obi announced the promotion of thirty five academic staff of the school to the professorial cadre in the Institution.

Prof Florence Obi who made the announcement at the 234th Senate Meeting of the University held at the Senate Chamber of the institution disclosed that thirteen professors and twenty two associate professors were beneficiaries of the promotion exercise.

