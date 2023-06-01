UNA aircraft with 50 passengers skids off Lagos runway

By Dickson Omobola

A United Nigeria Airlines, UNA, aircraft, yesterday, skidded off runway 18L at the Murtala Mohammed Airport 2, in Lagos.

Head of Corporate Communications of the airline, Achilleus-Chud Uchegbu, in a statement, said: “The aircraft, 5N-BWW, with 50 passengers on board, was flying in from Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, when the incident happened.

“The aircraft landed safely but was forced to terminate its movement to the apron off the runway. All passengers disembarked safely and were transported to the arrival hall alongside their luggage.

“Officials of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, are at the scene of the incident and alongside UNA engineers are working to move the aircraft to the hangar. NCAA and AIB have also been duly notified and are on the scene.

“United Nigeria is collaborating fully with the authorities. United Nigeria wants to reassure the public that it maintains the strictest safety standards in its operations and shall continue to prioritize passenger safety at all times.”