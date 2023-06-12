UN invites Don to join advocacy towards attainment of SDGs

By Fortune Eromosele

United Nations Global Compact has invited UNESCO Laureate and Vice-Chancellor, Crown University USA, Prof. Bashiru Aremu to join forces with them towards building a formidable movement of sustainable companies that will accelerate action on the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) agenda.

In a statement by UNESCO Laureate’s Executive Assistant On Media, Publicity and Communication Matters, Comrade Sir Bieni Victor Emenike, said H.R.H Duke of Kingdom of Atlantis in Singapore made the disclosure.

He said Aremu, while commending the gesture, enjoined stakeholders on meeting Agenda 2030.

According to Emenike, the UN body noted that the struggle needed the experience of a man like Aremu to build formidable companies and stakeholders.

The Statement read: “CUICI VC while expressing optimism over the development on his invitation to attend the Global SDGs Leaders Summit in New York NY, September 19, 2023, Commended gesture, the Initiative of the leadership of UN Global Compact towards the attainment of Agenda 2030.

“United Nations Global Compact in New York NY in a letter of invitation to UNESCO Laureate, Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu to attend Global SDGs Leaders’ Summit which was signed by the group’s Assistant Secretary-General and CEO, Sanda Ojiambo reads in parts: “For more than 20 years, the United Nations Global Compact has built a global movement of sustainable companies and stakeholders.

“Now, we need leaders like you to take this movement to the next level. Please join us at the Leaders Summit of the UN Global Compact at the Javits Center in New York on 19 September 2023 to recommit and accelerate action on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“As we approach the mid-point of implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, a clear message has emerged: Governments and businesses are making progress, but not nearly at the pace and scale needed. The converging crises of climate change, a deadly global pandemic, worsening social and economic inequality, unchecked corruption and the devastating consequences of the war in Ukraine have caused unprecedented disruption and global transformation.

“The good news is that it is still possible to achieve the SDGs by 2030 but it will take urgent, scalable multi-stakeholder action to dramatically accelerate progress. It will require that we take a clear stand and demonstrate bold leadership to transform business models and economies so they become more just and inclusive — leaving no one behind.

“The Leaders Summit is our opportunity to comprehensively review the private sector’s contribution to advancing the SDGs and explore business leadership during converging crises, the critical role of a principle-based approach, global trends, and tools and partnerships needed to achieve the 2030 Agenda fully.

“This inclusive day-long event aims to inspire and challenge organizations to set measurable, credible and ambitious targets aligned with five systemic areas — living wage, climate change, water stewardship, gender equality and SDG investments.

‘We hope you will join us on 19 September for inspiring plenary sessions, interactive breakout sessions, a bustling activation hub featuring UN partners, and a networking lunch and reception. Meet forward-thinking business leaders and help deliver the SDGs. The time to act is NOW”.

UNESCO Laureate, Aremu, reacting to the above invitation by UN Global Compact stated: “As one of the stakeholders in Global SDGs or Agenda 2030 attainment by all countries of the world, I must commend your invitation and Initiative towards the attainment of Agenda 2030. I hereby urge all stakeholders to work towards timely attainment of Agenda 2030 or global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)”.