Umo Eno tours govt Press Centre, presents ARISE Economic Blueprint to Dep Gov, SSG

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno has advocated consistent government-media engagements for effective dissemination of government’s programmes.

Governor Umo Eno stated this, Thursday, while on a facility tour of offices within the Government House Press Centre.

The Governor who was accompanied by his Deputy, Dr Akon Eyakenyi and Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah was received by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Ekerete Udoh and his Senior Special Assistant On Media And Publicity, Mr Anietie Usen.

Governor Umo Eno took time out to inspect the offices and facilities within the Press Centre and made a case for a befitting Press Center that would encourage regular media interactions.

He stressed that it was important for government programmes and activities to get the publicity that they deserve.

He directed the Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah to liaise with the Chief Press Secretary and ensure that all the tools needed for continuous seamless media management are provided.

Earlier, the Governor presented his A.R.I.S.E Economic Blueprint to his Deputy, Dr Akon Eyakenyi and Secretary to the State Government, Prince Enobong Uwah, at Government House, Uyo.

At the first Covenant Service at the Banquet Hall, Government House, since his inauguration, Governor Eno, pledged to work diligently for the people, while thanking them for the overwhelming show of support during his inauguration.