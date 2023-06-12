Ukraine reclaims three villages, captures Russian troops

Ukraine says it has retaken its three villages from Russian forces and captured a number of their troops in a counteroffensive launch on Monday.

It declared its forces reclaimed the settlements of Blahodatne and nearby Neskuchne in the Donetsk region, as well as Makarivka to the south.

According to Sky News Australia, unverified videos disclosed Ukrainian soldiers hoisting the nation’s flag in a bombed-out building in Blahodatne.

The state border guard service also put out footage of what it claimed were forces celebrating the liberation of Neskuchne.

Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar, issued a statement confirming the capture of Makarivka, adding that Ukrainian troops had advanced between 300 and 1,500 metres in two directions on the southern front, while also holding defensive positions.

“No positions were lost on the directions where our forces are on the defensive,” she said.

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s Tavria military sector praised the progress of troops in a televised interview.

“We’re seeing the first results of the counteroffensive actions, localised results,” said Valeriy Shershen.

He added that Ukrainian forces had also captured a number of Russian and pro-Russian troops during the push south.

If Ukraine is able to continue their momentum and successfully break Russian lines around southern Donetsk and in Zaporizhzhia, it may be able to sever the land bridge Russia has carved out between the border and the Crimean peninsula.

That outcome would be a major loss for Moscow and could set the stage for Ukraine to realise its long-spoken ambition of retaking the peninsula first annexed illegally by Vladimir Putin in 2014.

The liberations come after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to confirm this week that his nation’s long-awaited counteroffensive was taking place, but would not “detail what stage” the plan was in.

However, with little credible information available it is hard to assess just how much progress is being made by either side.

Operational details are closely guarded and both Kyiv and Moscow are at pains to paint a positive picture for domestic and international onlookers.