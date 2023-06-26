Ukraine lost 430 of its military in 24 hours – Russia

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday that Ukraine lost about 430 of its military in the Donetsk, Krasnyi Lyman, South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions over the past 24 hours.

The ministry, in a statement said during the past days, Ukrainian forces continued offensive attempts in the Donetsk and other directions.



Thus, the Russian armed forces repelled two attacks near the Spirne settlement in Donetsk Peoples’ Republic.



“During the fighting, the losses of the Ukrainian armed forces amounted to 195 Ukrainian military, two infantry fighting vehicles, six vehicles, as well as two U.S.-made Paladin self-propelled artillery systems,” the statement read.



In the Krasnyi Lyman direction, over 90 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored combat vehicles, five pickup trucks, an Akatsiya self-propelled artillery system and a D-30 howitzer were destroyed in the past day.

Additionally, Russia repelled four attacks by Ukraine near the Vremivka ledge, the ministry said, adding that Ukraine’s total losses in the South Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia directions amounted to over 150 military.