UK shortlists Nigerian innovator, Chukwuemeka Eze for Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation  

By Biodun Busari

The United Kingdom Royal Academy of Engineering has shortlisted a Nigerian electrical engineer and innovator, Chukwuemeka Eze for the 2023 Africa Prize for Engineering Innovation.

The prize is Africa’s biggest dedicated to engineering innovation, and this year’s finalists have emerged from Nigeria, South Africa, Tanzania, and Uganda, each of which is home to a previous Africa Prize winner.

In a statement by the Account Executive (Digital), Proof Communication Africa, Sphe Mbuso Nzama, on behalf of The Royal Academy of Engineering, the eventual winner will be awarded £25,000.

It further stated, “Other three finalists receiving £10,000 each, while two more Nigerians will be competing against each other and nine other innovators including two Ghanaians for the public voted ‘One to Watch’ Award which carries a £5,000 cash prize.”

Chukwuemeka Eze, the Nigerian electrical engineer, developed the Revive Kit, a modular e-mobility service used to convert gas-powered three-wheeled motorbikes to run on rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

Drivers can save up to 60% in operational costs, including gas or petrol, and 90% in maintenance costs. Eze’s company also trains technicians in the use of the kit. The Revive Kit includes lithium-ion batteries, an AC induction motor, a retrofit shaft and an electronic controller, which acts as the inverter. It also includes a vehicle-to-home power adapter.

The Africa Prize 2023 winner will be announced in Accra, Ghana on 6th July 2023.