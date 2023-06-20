Ugadi, WGPM felicitate with Ereyitomi

More encomiums poured on the Member Representing Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi JP on the occasion of his birthday today June 20, 2023.

A political and community leader from Opuama in Warri North Local Government Area, Chief David Seikiri Ugedi as well as the notable Warri Grassroot Political Movement, WGPM have both described Hon. Chief Dr. Ereyitomi’s representation of Warri Federal Constituency at the House of Representatives as supersonic, adorable and unique since the creation of the federal constituency.

They are also commending Hon. Dr. Ereyitomi for always making laws that will attract development and enhance the growth of the Warri federal constituency.

Whilst hailing him on his birthday, he was appreciated for his selfless public service to society, showing support to assist humanity irrespective of background and affiliation.

Chief Ugedi, Warri Grassroots Political Movement leader Dr. Martins Otuedon and other supporters prayed for the continuous success of Chief Ereyitomi and God’s enablement and guidance in his political carrier and his personal affairs.