UCL: ‘We’ll catch you’, Guardiola sends message to Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola has sent a bold warning to Real Madrid after Manchester City side won their first Champions League title.

City edged out Inter Milan 1-0 on Saturday to finally win the European Cup.

Madrid, however, have won it 14 times in their illustrious history

Guardiola has now warned the La Liga giants not to rest on their laurels, as his City side are going to try and match their record.

“Be careful Real Madrid, we’re 13 UCLs away but we’re coming for you. We are on our way!

“If you sleep a little bit, we will catch you,” Guardiola said.