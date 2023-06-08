UCL final: Guardiola reveals Man City squad to face Inter Milan

Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola has named a 23-man squad to travel to Istanbul, Turkey, for Saturday’s UEFA Champions League final against Inter Milan.

Guardiola unveiled the squad in a post on Man City’s official website on Thursday.

It was revealed that the squad will fly to the Turkish city on Thursday afternoon before training on Friday ahead of the showpiece game.

Man City eliminated Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-final clash, while Inter Milan knocked rivals AC Milan out of the competition to make for a fiesty final.

Here is the Man City’s squad to face Inter Milan:

Kyle Walker, Ruben Dias, Kalvin Phillips, John Stones, Nathan Ake, Ilkay Gundogan, Erling Haaland, Jack Grealish, Aymeric Laporte, Rodrigo, Kevin De Bruyne, Stefan Ortega Moreno, Julian Alvarez, Bernardo Silva, Sergio Gomez, Manuel Akanji, Riyad Mahrez, Ederson, Maximo Perrone, Scott Carson, Phil Foden, Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis

The kick-off time for the Champions League final is 8 pm Nigeria time.