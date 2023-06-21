UBEC vows to end financial misappropriation in commission

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) has begun a special financial management training for it’s staff members in order to stop issues of financial leakages in the Commission.

The Executive Secretary of UBEC, Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, at the South-South Zonal edition of the training, in Port Harcourt, yesterday, told employees of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) that the commission would henceforth institutionalise judicious use of its resources.

Bobboyi noted the five days training was important for the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) following the commission’s discovery of various financial infractions during its financial monitoring exercises across the country.

Bobboyi, who was represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary, Services, Dr. Isiaka Olayinka Kolawole, said the knowledge gathered from the training would help to reduce the financial leakages infractions in the commission.

He said: “Financial management is one of the most important success drivers in any organisation and any human endeavor. Members of staff need adequate knowledge of financial management, which involves strategic planning, organizing, directing, and controlling of financial resources as well as the skills for applying the required management principles for the overall health of the organization.

“You may wish to note that, the commission over the years organized various accountants and auditors on this same subject. In order to institutionalize judicious use of resources allocated for UBE delivery.

“It was agreed by the UBEC Management and the SUBEB chairmen that the training should include more finance employees from the boards, hence the participation of seven participants from each of the 36 states and the FCT at this training.”

However, in a communique issued by the commission after the training, UBEC assured that it would strenghten its internal audit systems to ensure effective internal control mechanism.

The Communique called on UBEC to introduce and include all management and financial employees in IPSAS training having identified the importance of IPSAS in the management of funds in SUBEB.