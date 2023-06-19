U.S., China agree on need to stabilise relationship – Blinken

China and the United States agree on the need to stabilise their troubled relations, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said at the end of talks in Beijing on Monday.

Blinken stressed that “direct engagement and sustained communication at senior levels is the best way to responsibly manage our differences and ensure that competition does not veer into conflict.

“But China had continued to refuse to set up channels for crisis communication and military contacts, something we urged several times during talks.

“And at this moment, China has not agreed to move forward with that,” Blinken said.

During his two-day visit, Blinken met with President Xi Jinping and had talks with top foreign policy official Wang Yi as well as Foreign Minister Qin Gang.