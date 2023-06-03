U-20 World Cup: Israel stun Brazil 3-2 to book semi-final spot

CREDIT: FIFA

An exquisite solo goal scored by Dor Turgeman saw debutants Israel come from behind to defeat Brazil 3-2 in an instant FIFA U-20 World Cup classic. Israel will now play the USA-Uruguay winners in La Plata, while A Seleção will have to pack their bags for the journey home.

Israel had the better of the first half, but Brazil had its best chance. Following fine play from Savio down the right, Marquinhos’s effort from the back post, yards out, was kept out by the leg of Tomer Zarfati. Marcos Leonardo’s excellent strike with his weaker left foot put Brazil ahead at the start of the second, but Anan Khalaili equalised with the header of this tournament. Kaique then pulled off a superb save to deny Turgeman and send the game to extra time.

Extra time held more drama and goals than your average 90-minute match. Andrey Santos’s exquisite flick set up Matheus Nascimento to restore Brazil’s lead, but Hamza Shibli turned a cross in at the back post immediately to level things up again.

The decisive moment came at the end of the first half of extra time when Turgeman dribbled through Brazil’s defense before unleashing an unstoppable curler past Kaique.

An incredible second period of extra time saw Israel fail to score from the penalty spot twice, but Ofir Haim’s side were able to hold on and complete an historic victory.

SOURCE: FIFA