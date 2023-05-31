U-20 World Cup: Flying Eagles stun Argentina 2-0 to reach quarter-final

Flying Eagles have qualified for the quarter final of the ongoing FIFA U-20 World Cup following an emphatic 2-0 victory over hosts and favorites, Argentina.

After a barren first half, the Flying Eagles took the game to the Argentina in the second half and broke the deadlock in the 61st minute through Ibrahim Beji Muhammad.

Haliru Sarki Lawal then ensured there was no way back for Argentina when he headed home from close range in added time to seal qualification for the Ladan Bosso side.