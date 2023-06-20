Tussle: Ndigbo in Lagos affirms Igbokwe as authentic apex leader

Joe Igbokwe

The Ndigbo in APC, Lagos State chapter has affirmed Mr Joe Igbokwe, former special adviser to Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on drainage and water resources, as its authentic apex leader.

The State Co-ordinator of the group, Chief Chris Ekwilo, made this affirmation at a news conference in Lagos on Tuesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the affirmation followed a call by another Igbo group at the party on Friday, June 16, asking Igbokwe to step down.

NAN recalls that an Ndigbo chieftain in the party in Lagos, Mr Uche Dimgba at a news conference, alleged that Igbokwe was incompetent and lacked coordination, saying that the body needed a more competent leader that could spearhead its political activities to achieve progress in its agenda.

Dimgba said that Igbokwe’s inability to mobilise people, especially in the grassroots had hampered them from securing victory in elections and could no longer be overlooked.

At a counter news conference, Ekwilo one of the founding members of APC in Lagos state, maintained that Igbokwe remained the apex leader and the face of Ndigbo in the state’s politics.

Ekwilo affirmed that Igbokwe had performed well in representing Ndigbo in the last cabinet of Sanwo-Olu, saying that the people were solidly behind him.

“We wish to draw the attention of the general public and our party leadership both at the state and Federal levels that Dimgba has been removed as the State Coordinator of Ndigbo in APC Lagos state.

“However, he still went ahead to form what he calls ‘Authentic Ndigbo in APC Lagos state’. We intend to use this medium to alert the public of his mischievous intention to malign our apex- leader, Igbokwe.

“We also want to appeal to the general public to disregard any thing he does; since he no longer represents Ndigbo in APC Lagos state.

“Dimgba was relieved of his duties as the state co-ordinator on Jan. 14, and was replaced by his deputy, High Chief Chris Ekwilo as the state coordinator,” he said

Ekwilo reiterated that he was presently the state co-ordinator of Ndigbo in APC, Lagos state and that any writeup from Dimgba should be disregarded.

He noted that Dimgba was removed from office when they discovered that his loyalty to the APC was in question.