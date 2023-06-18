Tussle for senate principal positions shifts to zones

*** As Ndume, Bamidele, Buhari root for Senate Leader

*** Ningi, Aliero, Seriake, others for Minority Leader

By Henry Umoru

FOLLOWING the election of the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the Deputy Senate President, Senator Jibrin Barau last week, the battle has now shifted to who become the Principal officers of the Senate.

Aside the office of the President of the Senate and the Deputy who must go through election, the principal offices are purely the affairs of the party who should nominate members for such positions, but the fight for that has turned another domension with geo- political colouration to the process.

In the Senate, the positions for grab are the Majority Leader, Chief Whip, Deputy Majority Leader, Deputy Majority Whip, Minority Leader, Minority Whip, Deputy Minority Leader and Deputy Minority Whip.

With the completion of the elections, the APC has emerged as the majority party in the Senate with 59 Senators, the majot opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP has 36; the Labour Party, LP has 8; the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP with 2; the Social Democratic Party, SDP has 2 while the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA and the Young Progressives Party, YPP with one Senator each.

With the composition of the membership of the 10th Senate finalised, the six opposition parties have altogether 50 senators-elect as against APC’s 59.

Ahead of the resumprion of plenary July 4th by the Senators, the battle for who become the minority leaders from all indications has shifted to ths geo- political zones of the country.

Ordinarilly and with regard to tradition of the Senate, geopolitical zones that have not produced the President of the Senate and the Deputy, are expected to occupy the key positions, especially in the ruling party.

The four geopolitical zones expected to be locked in battle for the positions are the North East, North Central, South East and South West.

The South-South and North West are already having the President of the Senate and the Deputy and with this, it is clear that the two zones may not be considered for principal posi3 of the Senate, leaving the North Central as the most favoured.

Vanguard gathered the former Leader, Senator Ali Ndume, APC, Borno South; the Chairman, Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters in the 9th Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, APC, Ekiti Central and Senator Abdulfatai Buhari, APC, Oyo North are very much interested in the position of majority leader.

Ndume is from North-East, Bamidele and Buhari are both from South-West.

One interesting aspect of it is that while Ndume served as the Director-General of Akpabio Campaign Council, Bamidele was his Deputy.

It was also gathered that the party may beam its searchlight on the side of North Central as a zone which has been schemed out in the presiding offices. The zone has no presiding office in both the Senate and the House of Representatives as it has been constituted recently.

While the President of the Senate went to the South; the Speaker, House of Representatives went to North West; Deputy Senate President is also in North West and the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives is in South East.

It was gathered that former Governor of Bayelsa State, Henry Seriake Dickson, PDP, Bayelsa West; former Deputy Majority Leader, Senator Abdul Ningi, PDP, Bauchi Central and former Kebbi State Governor, Senator Adamu Aliero, PDP, Kebbi Central are out for the position of Senate Minority leader.

It was gathered that there are already complaints from the opposition Senators that the North West has the Speaker and Deputy Senate President which has made it over loaded at the moment and will be desirable for another zone to be considered for the position and with Seriake as a ranking Senator who was in the House of Representatives, the pendulum should shift to that direction.

The Minority positions are expected to be out after the National Working Committee, NWC of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP holds meetings with other political parties.