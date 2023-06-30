Tunji Bello, Environment Ministry and matters arising

Tunji Bello

By Kola Johnson

Tinubu would deem no other person, but Tunji Bello of all people, as most apposite for the pivotal helmsmanship of a particularly critical sector like the ministry of environment. A fellow who all his life had known or done nothing other than journalism, suddenly foisted on a supposedly most unfamiliar turf like environment.

Particularly worthy of note in this connection with regards to the arrant naivety, if not foolhardiness, that such seemingly incongruous square peg preference connote to this class of skeptics could quite be understood, as we journey back in excursion to memory, for a graphic vivification of the looming environmental disaster that earned the industrial and commercial capital of Nigeria and West Africa, the perjorative epithet of one of the dirtiest cities in the world.

To be sure, this was one of the most challenging albatross of which the Tinubu administration had the most grievous misfortune to be a legatee.

While one would ordinarily and of course more sensibly, have expected him, for this all-important purpose, to shop at the germane portals of technocrats – renowned ones for that matter – Tinubu ostensibly impressed by Tunji’s journalistic trajectory among his other remarkable innate qualities – would rather defy the commonsensical box of orthodoxy, in embrace of the renowned media technocrat

But today, all is history. Tunji’s in-born genius that brought him to enviable journalistic pinnacle, rode with invincible ardour on top of the seeming insuperable terrifying odds, to redefine the environmental landscape from the horrifying paradigm of old, to the splendiferous ambience we behold today, in aptly befitting congruence with the visionary grandeur of an exotic mega city Lagos, seminally bustling from the creative modernising ecstasy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, deservingly earns the honorific epaulette of the father of modern Lagos.

A rare breed with an astounding ability to learn and master the rope with ease, his romance with politics could by no means be rated as dating back for so long, yet in the Mainland Local government, his political constituency, Tunji commands a remarkable ubiquity as a popular grassroots gem, whose name resonates in virtually every household.

The secret to this cryptic myth cannot be too far-fetched, in view of his insatiable passion for the poor and the unbridled penchant to touch lives. It is therefore no wonder, if only for this singular factor, that there is virtually no household in the Mainland Local government which he has literally not affected with his sublime milk of philanthropy, dispensed through the Mainland Independent Group, a socio-political pressure group of which Tunji Bello holds forth not only as the patron but a worthy pillar, catering from time to time for the needs of the teeming mass of members, apart from the regular empowerment program for traders and artisans which he shoulders singlehandedly.

Coupled with the foregoing is his immensely pacifist role as a unifying and integrative force, not only preaching the need for unity amongst the diverse caucuses, but also living truly to the noble precept, in his magnanimous large-heartedness, as expressed in his eager embrace of all irrespective of class, sex, religion, sectarian creed of any sort or caucuses.

It becomes clearly apparent in view of the foregoing, that the Tunji Bello factor, especially within the context of his passionate humanitarian bent, has contributed in immensely appreciable proportion, as a gravitational pull for influx of new members not only drawn from other groups, but also green horns partaking in politics for the first time – who clearly discerned in him, a father-figure who truly cares.

This little piece will indeed not be complete without reference, no matter how terse, to his inestimable pillar role, often exuded, in the bid to ensure for his darling APC, a landslide victory at every elections.

His frenetic broad based consultations, restive pace and pragmatic workable ideas including the huge financial resources dispensed at this critical period which has gone a long way in keeping the party aloft in dominant leverage in Lagos Mainland politics – for which he had succeeded in etching his name in the hall of fame, is indeed better reserved for another day. Exemplifying the foregoing, more than anything, was the memorable epic role during the recently concluded general election, particularly the crucial phase of Apex presidency, involving his political leader and father, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The staggering sum dispensed by him in hiring hundreds of independent mobilisers, from every local government areas of the state, for a frenetic door-to-door campaign, coupled with his consistent interactive interface with them at the Golden Gate Hotel Sabo Yaba coupled with his inspirational words of encouragement while extolling Tinubu’s virtue to high heavens, will for-ever remain a study in loyalty.

Kola Johnson is a writer and journalist.