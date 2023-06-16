‘Trying to take our jobs’, Chris Hemsworth reacts as Ikorodu Bois remake ‘Extraction 2’ trailer

Popular Hollywood actor, Chris Hemsworth has lauded the Ikorodu Bois for their ‘incredible’ remake of ‘Extraction 2’ trailer.

Recall the long-awaited sequel premiered on Friday with its fans drooling for a riveting film.

Prior to its release, the Nigerian comedy group, known of to remake movies, shared their imitation of the movie’s trailer on their social media pages.

The video went viral and attracted the attention of many people including Hemsworth, who is the lead actor in the movie.

Reacting to the clip via his Twitter page, the movie star hailed the group’s creativity and joked that “they are trying to take our jobs”.

This is incredible. Looks like the @IkoroduB are trying to take our jobs from #Extraction2. Great work!! https://t.co/I9IPDnkqkJ — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 15, 2023

The Ikorudu Bois have continued to receive plaudits for their creative prowess and ability to remake scenes and trailers of popular movies.

In 2020, the group got a filming starter pack from Netflix as a form of support to enhance the quality of their productions.