Trump risks 10 yrs in prison over classified documents case indictment

Trump

By Biodun Busari

Former US President Donald Trump faces seven charges as he has been charged over his handling of classified documents after he left the White House.

The 76-year-old if convicted, might be jailed for a maximum of 10 years as it was the second indictment in three years.

BBC said the charges against him including unauthorised retention of classified files are yet to be made public.

Trump is campaigning to make a return to the White House in 2024 and legal experts have said the indictment will not prevent Trump’s ability to run for the presidency again.

In a post on Truth Social on Thursday, Trump said he was innocent and had been summoned to appear at a federal court in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday afternoon, where he will be arrested and hear the charges against him.

“I never thought it possible that such a thing could happen to a former president of the United States,” he wrote.

He added, “This is indeed a dark day for the United States of America. We are a country in serious and rapid decline, but together we will Make America Great Again!”

Trump’s attorney Jim Trusty said the former president had received details of the charges in a summons document.

He said they include conspiracy, false statements, obstruction of justice, and illegally retaining classified documents under the Espionage Act.

However, the Department of Justice (DOJ) declined to comment and the indictment has not been publicly released, BBC said.

An indictment is a document that sets out details of charges against a person, ensuring they have notice of alleged criminal offences.

The Secret Service will meet Trump’s staff and his security officers to plan his journey to the Miami courthouse.