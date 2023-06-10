Troops neutralize 6 bandits, recover arms in Kaduna

By Kingsley Omonobi

Six bandits have been eliminated in a gunfight while several arms and ammunitions were equally recovered, following a raid on bandit/terrorists hideout by Special Forces of Defence headquarters and troops of Operation Forest Sanity,

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Musa Danmadami who this made this known in a statement said the enclaves was destroyed.

He said, “On Friday 9 June 2023, troops of Operation Forest Sanity in conjunction with the Defence Headquarters Special Forces conducted covert operation to bandits enclaves at Maidaro village in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State and made contact with terrorists.

“In an ensued fire fight, troops neutralized six (6) terrorists and recovered five (5) AK 47 rifles, One Hundred and Ninety Two (192) rounds of 7.62 by 39 mm Special ammunitions.

Also recovered were Seventy Four (74) rounds of 7.62 by 54mm Special, Nine (9) AK 47 rifle magazines, three (3) IEDs, three (3) Baofeng radios, One (1) PKM, three (3) motorcycles amongst other sundry items.

“The military high command commends troops of Operation Forest Sanity and encourages the general public to avail troops with credible and timely information on terrorist and all criminal activities within their area.”