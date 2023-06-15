Troops eliminate 64 terrorists nationwide, rescue 49 kidnapped victims

By Kingsley Omonobi

Troops fighting to rid the nation of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements, neutralized a total of 64 terrorists, arrested 202 terrorists collaborators, logistics suppliers, drug peddlers, economic saboteurs and IPOB/ESN elements while 49 kidnapped victims were rescued in counter offensives conducted in the various theatres of operations.

A total sum of N11.03million cash meant for terrorists logistics was also seized from collaborators in Borno state and various other logistics materials

This is just as troops fighting against oil theft and economic saboteurs in the Niger Delta area, discovered and destroyed 57 illegal refining sites, 27 wooden boats, 158 storage tanks, 149 ovens and 8 dugout pits.

Director, Defence Media Operations, Major Gen Musa Danmadami who made this disclosure at a briefing on Thursday also stated that military airstrikes on the enclaves and hideouts of Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists in the North East, terrorists/Bandits enclaves in the North West and Illegal oil refining sites in the Niger Delta were stratified and scores of criminal elements eliminated.

He said, “In the North East theatre, troops neutralized 20 Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorist, captured 7 suspected terrorists, apprehended 40 suspected terrorists logistics suppliers and 15 notorious criminal gang members.

“Others arrested, were 4 drug peddlers, 3 kidnappers and 3 Terrorists collaborators.

“Troops equally rescued 15 kidnapped civilians, while a total of 743 terrorists and members of their families, comprising 42 adult males, 251 adult females and 452 children surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operation.

“All recovered items, arrested terrorists, suspected criminals and rescued civilians have been handed over to the appropriate authority for further action, while the surrendered Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists and members of their families were profiled and documented for further action.

“Troops also recovered 14 AK47 rifles, 1 G3 rifle, 6 Dane guns, 1 FN rifle, 1 pistol, 2 x 36 hand grenades, 2 locally made grenades, 1 RPG tube, 1 pump action gun, 547 rounds of 7.62mm special, 75 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 46 empty cases of 7.62mm NATO, 15 empty cases of 7.62mm special, 10 empty cases of 12.7mm ammunitions and 1 Improvised Explosive Device detonating fuse.

“Other items are 27 sacks of grinded corn, 10 bags of corn grains, 6 bags of beans, 5 bags of local rice, gallon of palm oil, 12 sleeping mats, clothing’s, 37 sachets of seasoning powder, 15 packs of spaghetti, 12 bar soaps, 5 pairs of Boko Haram Terrorist uniforms, 8 cartons of fish, 10 motorcycles, 49 bicycles, 16 mobile phones, 12 sacks of substances suspected to be cannabis and the sum of Eleven Million Forty Six Thousand and Ten Naira (N11,046,010.00) only.

“In the North Central Zone, neutralized 4 bandits, arrested 86 suspected criminals and rescued 9 kidnapped civilians. Troops equally recovered 7 AK47 rifles, 1 SMG rifle, 2 locally fabricated rifles, 11 Dane guns, 4 fabricated revolver guns, 1 G3 rifle, 10 rounds of 7.62mm special, 32 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 13 rounds of 12.7mm ammo, 20 rounds of 9mm ammo, 3 AK47 magazines among others.

“Other items recovered include 4 vehicles, 4 motorcycles, 2 gas cylinders, 4 cutlasses, 5 mobile phones and 114 rustled cattle.

“In the North West, troops neutralized 38 terrorists, apprehended 10 and rescued 24 kidnapped civilians. Troops equally recovered 20 AK47 rifles, 92 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 894 rounds of 7.62mm special, 2 PKT gun, 28 AK47 magazines, 8 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 83 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm special, 5 Dane guns, and 3 IEDs, 19 motorcycles, 10 mobile phones, 3 Boafeng radio and 34 cattle among others.

“Equally, the air component of Operation Hadarin Daji between 2nd and 3rd June, conducted air interdiction operation at a terrorist leader’s enclave in Zurmi Local Government Area of Zamfara State when the location was observed with terrorist activities.

“Accordingly, the target was attacked with rockets neutralizing several terrorists. Also, on 4 June 2023, a similar operation was carried out at locations within Batsari, Danmusa and Jibia Local Government Areas of Katsina State and Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

“The operations were conducted following intelligence on terrorists converging at these locations. Consequently, the target areas were engaged with rockets with several terrorist neutralized in the air strikes.

“In the Niger Delta, troops of Operation Delta Safe in the conduct of Operation Octopus Grip and other Operations discovered and destroyed 57 illegal refining sites, 27 wooden boats, 158 storage tanks, 149 ovens and 8 dugout pits.

“Troops also recovered 122,600 liters of crude oil, 89,850 liters of AGO, 7 vehicles, 18 pumping machines, 1 outboard engine, 1 speedboat, 6 assorted ammunitions, 1 weapon and 1 tricycle.

“Troops also arrested 16 suspected economic saboteurs. Additionally, a total of eighty two million four hundred and forty five thousand 0ne hundred and fifty naira (N82, 445,150.00) only were denied the oil thieves.

In the South East, Danmadami said, “Troops neutralized 2 criminals, arrested 8 suspected criminals and rescued 1 kidnapped civilian.

“Troops recovered 4 excavators, 7 tippers trucks, 1 generating set, 6 AGO jerry cans, 2 motorcycles, 2 vehicles, 1 locally made pistol, 1 pump action rifle, 2 cartridges, 6 mobile phones, 1 digital camera, 1 tricycle among other sundry items.

On the seeming rise in attacks and killings in Plateau, Taraba and Benue states, Danmadami said the attacks may not be unconnected with the rainy season and planting period by farmers.

He said, “We agree there have been casualties in Benue and Plateau states. These are not unconnected with the rainy season, and farming season. However if the people synchronize mechanisms and come together, give out information to the military when they see strange persons moving about their communities, t will enable the military tackle these attacks.

He added that the security agencies were working round the clock to intercept and arrest gun runners, logistics suppliers and arms supplier collaborators so as to nip in the bud, the sources of supply of arms and ammunition to criminal elements all over the country.