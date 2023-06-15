Troops eliminate 64 terrorists, criminal elements, rescue 49 kidnapped victims

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—Troops fighting to rid the country of terrorists, bandits and other criminal elements, neutralised a total of 64 terrorists, and arrested 202 terrorist collaborators, logistics suppliers, drug peddlers, economic saboteurs and IPOB/ESN elements, while 49 kidnapped victims were rescued in counteroffensives conducted in the various theatres of operations.

The sum of N11.03 million cash meant for terrorists logistics was also seized from collaborators in Borno State and other logistics materials.

Also, troops fighting against oil theft and economic saboteurs in Niger Delta area discovered and destroyed 57 illegal refining sites, 27 wooden boats, 158 storage tanks, 149 ovens and eight dugout pits.

Director, Defence Media Operations, Major Gen Musa Danmadami, made these disclosures, yesterday, during a briefing.

He added that military airstrikes on the enclaves and hideouts of Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province, ISWAP, terrorists in the North East, terrorists/bandits enclaves in the North West and illegal oil refining sites in the Niger Delta were stratified and scores of criminal elements eliminated.

He said, “In the North East theatre, troops neutralised 20 Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists, captured seven suspected terrorists, apprehended 40 suspected terrorists logistics suppliers and 15 notorious criminal gang members.

“Others arrested were four drug peddlers, three kidnappers and three terrorists collaborators.

“Troops equally rescued 15 kidnapped civilians, while a total of 743 terrorists and members of their families surrendered to troops at different locations within the theatre of operation.