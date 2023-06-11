Tribunal: Keep your hopes alive, Sen Degi charges constituents

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Bayelsa East Senator in the 9th National Assembly, Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo has charged his constituents not to be disillusioned as he exits the upper chamber, saying he will continue the battle to recover the mandate they gave him through the election petition tribunal.

In a message made available to Vanguard on Sunday and personally signed by him, Senator Degi-Eremienyo described his stay in the Senate as “four eventful years of properly articulating and presenting the demands and aspirations of the great people of the senatorial district, Bayelsa state and indeed the nation”.

The 9th Senate came to a close at the weekend after a valedictory session held in Abuja.

Degi-Eremienyo specifically appreciated the goodwill of Brass, Nembe and Ogbia people, and also acknowledged the uncommon love and cooperation from the former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva.

He said Sylva’s encouragement and support contributed in no small measure in actualizing his political dreams and campaign promises to the senatorial district.

Senator Degi-Eremienyo also expressed appreciation to former President Goodluck Jonathan for his support and occasional encouragement during his stay in the 9th National Assembly.

The senator stated that he will always remember the wise counsel from other prominent political opinion leaders and chiefs especially the traditional royal fathers of Nembe, Ogbia and Brass local government areas of Bayelsa State for their royal blessings and prayers for the past four years.

“I believe that my outstanding legacy of achievements in the areas of sponsorship of bills and motions including attracting people-oriented critical infrastructural development projects; youths and women empowerment programmes cutting across the nine constituencies in Bayelsa East will have an enduring impact on the lives of the people.

“I thank all my teeming supporters and admirers who voted for me in the 25th February, 2023 Senatorial election and urge you to keep hope alive, trust in the Almighty God even as I seek redress at the National and State Assembly Election Petition tribunal sitting in Yenagoa”, he declared.