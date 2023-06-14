Transparency, customer-centricity key for business growth – Entrepreneur, Kossy Aruvalezeama

Kossy Simon Aruvalezeama, the founder of Home Mak, a leading manufacturer and distributor of sanitary wares in Nigeria operating since 2011, has revealed the key to maintaining growth in the business world. Home Mak has quickly gained a reputation for its commitment to providing clients with exceptional quality sanitary wares and customer service.

In a recent engagement with the press to discuss the company’s expansion and plans for the future,

the founder and CEO Home Mak, Mr Kossy, said: “We are excited about our continued growth and impact that has endeared us to an avalanche of clients across and beyond Nigeria.

On what makes the brand to be unique, he noted: “We offer customers top quality products that provide value over time, and we stand behind our products with an unbeatable 20-year warranty. We don’t just want our customers to make a purchase, we want them to have peace of mind knowing that they have invested in the best quality sanitary wares on the market.

“We believe that every Nigerian deserves a bathroom they can be proud of, and it should be affordable and fully functional too. Our products are perfect for all states in Nigeria and Africa in general,” Kossy added.

With head office in Coker Lagos State, Mr Kossy stressed on the importance of transparency in business adding that it carves a path for a company’s progressive trajectory.

“Lately there is a pool of vendors online offering services they can’t bank on or in a way reliable. That’s why we stand out. We thrive on transparency and customer retention that has over the years, distinctively, set us apart”, he concluded.