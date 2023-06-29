Transfer: Man Utd willing to pay £69m for Goncalo Ramos

Manchester United are willing to shell out £69 million for Benfica striker Goncalo Ramos,

The club’s president, Rui Costa confirmed the development, according to Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha,

The 22-year-old has attracted the interest of several top clubs after bagging 27 goals and 12 assists last season.

Costa believes United will pay up for the Portugal international after they rejected an offer worth around £52 million from an unidentified club.

United tried to sign Ramos in the January transfer window, but had to settle for Wout Weghorst on loan.

Ramos chalked up 19 league goals that powered Benfica to the Primeira League title last season.