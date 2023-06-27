Transfer: Man United withdraw De Gea’s contract offer amid Onana links

Manchester United have reportedly withdrawn their contract offer for David de Gea amid interests in Inter Milan’s goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Spaniard is out of contract and will be free to join another club on a free transfer.

That’s despite the Athletic claiming that De Gea had already signed a new deal with the club.

De Gea agreed to a significant pay decrease to the £375,000-a-week deal that he signed in 2019.

The Spaniard put pen-to-paper on an extension, only for the club to fail to fulfill their side of the proposal.

The club consequently withdrew the offer, and submitted a new proposal to De Gea on further reduced terms.

Andre Onana, the Inter Milan goalkeeper, is United’s first choice to replace De Gea.

The Cameroon international would cost around £43m.