Transfer: Man City identify player to sign after withdrawing interest in Declan Rice

Manchester City have identified Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga as their target after missing out on West Ham United captain, Declan Rice.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Man City have entered the race to sign midfielder Veiga who is a hotcake for a number of clubs in Europe.

EXCL: Manchester City have entered the race for Spanish talent Gabri Veiga after pulling out of Declan Rice deal. He’s one of the options now being considered at the club. 🚨🔵 #MCFC



Liverpool and Chelsea remain interested but City also informed now.



Release clause: €40m.

City on Wednesday pulled out of the race to sign Rice who is seriously wanted by fellow Premier League side Arsenal despite having submitted an opening bid of £90m that was turned down by the Hammers.

With their interest in the England international now abandoned, Pep Guardiola’s side have now turned their attention to Veiga.

In his running Celta Vigo contract, Veiga has a £34 million release clause.

The Spaniard has caught the attention of the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea, but Man City are now considering signing the 21-year-old.