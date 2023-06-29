Transfer: Chelsea identifies Shakhtar’s Trubin as replacement for Mendy

Chelsea has identified Shakhtar Donetsk goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin as a potential replacement for Edouard Mendy who joined Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.

Transfer expert, Fabrizio Romano revealed that Chelsea ‘appreciates’ Trubin as they seek cover for Kepa Arrizabalaga following Mendy’s departure.

Mendy’s move to Saudi leaves Chelsea with a gap to fill in the goalkeeping area of the team with no one to give Kepa a run for the number one spot.

However, Trubin is among the names of interest as Chelsea eye signing a new goalkeeper for their manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Ukrainian is valued at around £19million by Transfermarkt and is considered to be one of the best young goalkeeping prospects in Europe.

Trubin has kept 14 clean sheets in 28 Ukrainian Premier Liga matches for Shakhtar this term and also featured six times in the Champions League for the Ukrainian giants.

He has been capped seven times at international level by Ukraine as his stock continues to grow following his impressive breakthrough at Shakhtar back in the 2020/21 season.