Transcorp Group tackles Nigeria’s energy poverty, enhances investment

By Udeme Akpan

Transcorp Group, a diversified conglomerate with strategic investments and core interests in the hospitality, power, and gas sectors, has risen to the challenge of tackling energy poverty in Nigeria and by extension Africa.

Nigeria’s largest listed conglomerate is the owner of Transcorp Hilton Abuja and power plants in Ughelli and Afam. Transcorp Power currently has the capacity to produce under 1,938 megawatts, MW of electricity of which 966 MW comes from its plant in Afam, Rivers State, and 972 MW from Ughelli, Delta State. This accounts for 15.5 per cent of the total installed capacity in Nigeria.

The scorecard of Transcorp Group, which has Mr Tony Elumelu as Chairman indicated that “Transafam Power took over the operational management of the Afam Power Asset two years ago and started to rehabilitate the 138MW rated Afam 5 GT 20 Gas Turbine power-generating unit which had been out of service for over 15 years prior to our takeover.

“Transafam Power has achieved 720 days of no loss time to injury since the operational takeover in March 2021. When Transcorp took over the Afam Power Plant operations on the 10th of March 2021, it was generating just 48MW out of 966MW installed capacity, but in 2 months, production increased to 120 MW.

“Transafam rehabilitated Afam 5 GT unit 20 which has been successfully synchronized to the national grid. This brings an additional 138MW to the national grid, able to power up to 100,000 homes in a year. The rehabilitation was achieved using 80% a combination of our in-house resources and other local technical support, with about 20% of foreign expert support.”

Transcorp Power hits 749MW capacity

Similarly, the scorecard of Transcorp Group, which also has Mrs Owen Omogiafo as Group CEO, apparently the youngest on the Nigerian Stock Exchange, indicated that, “Transcorp Power Limited also increased its available capacity from an average of 539MW in January 2022 to an average of 749MW as of September 2022.

In October 2022, The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), announced that it has successfully installed and energized a new 150MVA 330/132/33kV Interbus Transformer (IBTR) at Delta IV Transmission Substation, Ughelli, Delta State. As a result of the installation, which has allowed TCN to evacuate power from Transcorp Power Limited at both 330kV and 132kV voltage levels, there will be an increase in bulk power transmitted through the substation and better grid stability for consumers in Ughelli, Warri, and its surrounding areas.

“Transcorp Power Limited was the first power generating company to be awarded 3 ISO Certification for Quality, Environment, and Occupational Safety Certifications. Transcorp Power exports power to the Benin Republic. When Transcorp invested in the Ughelli Power Plant in 2013 it had a generation capacity of 160 MW of the total installed capacity of 972 MW.

“Transcorp took the generation capacity from 160MW to 680MW within a period of 4 years. The target that was set by the Federal Government was 670 MW within 5 years, but in approximately four years we surpassed that target.

“In November 2022, Transcorp Power Limited signed the ECOWAS Regional Electricity Market (EREM) Participation Agreement at the 17th General Assembly of the West African Power Pool.

“Through this agreement, Transcorp Power has become a market participant in the EREM, which is expected to be fully integrated in 2023.

“In March 2023, the Transcorp Power plant in Ughelli, Delta State was one of the establishments selected by the Army War College Nigeria (AWN) on their Environmental Study Tour.

“The purpose of this visit was to learn about how certain national establishments help with our nation’s defence goals. The theme of the study tour is “Protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure for National Defense.”